Swansea City have completed the signing of Jerry Yates from Blackpool, and the deal will involve Kyle Joseph heading in the opposite direction.

Following their relegation to League One, all connected to Blackpool knew it would be difficult to keep hold of Yates, who scored 14 goals, and impressed, in the Championship last season.

A host of clubs have been linked with the attacker over the past few weeks, but it was revealed on Monday night that the Swans had pushed to get the deal done, as they had a bid accepted for the 26-year-old.

That saw the player head to Wales for all the checks, and updates on Tuesday have confirmed that Yates has passed the medical and agreed terms with Swansea, so he will be part of Michael Duff’s squad next season as he looks to build on the work that Russell Martin did.

That will be a real boost for the new boss, who has wanted to strengthen the squad since his arrival, and bringing in attacking reinforcements would have been a priority, particularly as there are doubts about the future of Joel Piroe.

Kyle Joseph to join Blackpool

However, one part of the transfer that hadn’t been shared involved Joseph, but reporter Tom Coleman has confirmed that he will head to Bloomfield Road.

It’s unclear whether this will be a separate deal for the Seasiders, or part of the Yates transfer, but he will be playing for the League One side next season.

Joseph has struggled to get game time with Swansea since signing from Wigan, and he spent the previous campaign with Oxford in the third tier, where he did well, scoring nine goals in 37 appearances.

So, there was plenty of interest from League One clubs in the 21-year-old, whilst clubs in Scotland were also thought to be keeping tabs on the player.

But, he will now link up with Neil Critchley’s side, ensuring that they have a ready-made replacement for Yates, although you would still expect Blackpool to be in the market for another number nine.

Swansea City summer transfer plans

There’s no doubt this will be a big deal for Swansea in this window, as they would have been chasing a striker, and with Yates they have someone who should fit exactly what Duff wants. He brings energy, work-rate, he’s entering his peak years, but most importantly, he scores goals.

As mentioned, there are doubts about the future of Piroe, and there’s no denying that if he does move on, he will be missed. Piroe has been prolific for the past two seasons, but Yates has shown he can contribute at this level.

Of course, there’s still a lot more work to do this summer, and Duff will know that there are doubts over other players aside from Piroe, with Nathan Wood thought to be attracting Premier League attention as well.

So, it could be an interesting few weeks ahead for the Welsh side, who begin their Championship season against Birmingham on August 5.