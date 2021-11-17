Further development emerges on Shota Arveladze amid Hull City speculation

Hull City-linked manager Shota Arveladze has applied for a UK work permit ahead of his potential move to the MKM Stadium, according to journalist Salim Manav.

The 48-year-old has been strongly linked with the manager’s job at the Championship side by Medya Radar, with further reports that prospective owner Acun Ilicali is currently on the search for a new manager ahead of his expected takeover next month.

Arveladze and Ilicali are said to have built their friendship through the latter’s time as a sports journalist in Turkey, with the former managing Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor between 2010 and 2015 before moving on to Israel and Uzbekistan since then.

He left Uzbek outfit Pakhtakor Tashkent last year and has been out of work since, even teasing Tigers fans last weekend when he revealed on Twitter that he was learning the English language ahead of ‘new challenges’.

This has left current City boss Grant McCann in limbo, personally dampening the Northern Irishman’s spirits after seeing his side claim a precious 2-0 victory at Oakwell against fellow strugglers Barnsley before the international break.

The crucial result in South Yorkshire hasn’t summed up their season overall though, struggling to adapt back to the second tier and look like one of the favourites to go down at this stage as they currently sit 22nd and three points adrift of safety.

A new manager could potentially be in place before January if results fail to improve, with Turkish businessman Ilicali revealing that he is expecting to take the reigns within the next three or four weeks.

The Verdict:

McCann’s future at the MKM Stadium looks bleaker by the day, especially because there looks to be something lined up for Arveladze in England.

The Georgian coach wouldn’t be learning English as intensely as he seems to be without there something in the pipeline – and the fact the 48-year-old and Ilicali have a good relationship does make it seem as though he will be taking over at the club.

With Championship rivals Cardiff City and Barnsley already appointing new managers in Steve Morison and Poya Asbaghi, that rules out potential moves there and will leave the Tigers’ current boss worried about his future considering the club’s current league position.

Enduring a mixed spell in Yorkshire since his arrival as manager back in 2019, his departure would also come with a mixed reaction. Probably determined to keep his job, these developments on his potential successor may give him the extra 10% of determination he needs to drag his side away from relegation.

So his objective for the next few weeks is simple: make it as hard as possible for Ilicali to pull the trigger straight away by picking up as many points as he can between Saturday afternoon’s game against Birmingham City and when the Turkish businessman’s takeover of the club is finalised.