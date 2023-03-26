Former Derby County bidder Chris Kirchner faces losing one of his companies after a creditor started liquidation proceedings against the American businessman, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Kirchner set up CK9 Holdings in England in his quest to take control of the Rams - and had been named preferred bidder by the club's administrators before a deal collapsed - allowing David Clowes to come in and rescue the East Midlands outfit.

American Kirchner borrowed nearly £2m from agency company Triple S to pay the wages at Derby - but is seemingly yet to pay that back and they have now taken concrete action to try and recover the amount they lent out.

Starting liquidation proceedings against CK9 Holdings, Kirchner could now lose that company if Triple S are successful, something that would be a further blow to the former Rams bidder who was the subject of major criticism when he failed to get a deal over the line to save the club.

That's the least of his problems at the moment though, having been charged with fraud back in the United States last month.

And he now has major problems on both sides of the pond following this recent report involving Triple S, with Derby managing to move on more quickly from his takeover saga than he has.

The Verdict:

Triple S have every right to be upset if Kirchner hasn't paid back the amount they are owed, so this report comes as no real surprise.

Most importantly, the Rams are in a much healthier position than they were last year and even though they aren't guaranteed to win promotion at the end of the season, they can count this term as a success but they've managed to remain afloat.

To be competing at the top end of the division is a decent achievement considering they were in administration less than a year ago.

And you certainly feel they will remain in the promotion mix next season if they don't secure a Championship return at the first time of asking, so there are plenty of reasons for Derby supporters to be optimistic despite their defeat against Peterborough United this weekend.

They also have a manager who has won promotion from this division plenty of times before, so the fanbase should be placing their faith in Paul Warne for now.

In the summer, they need to level up their squad sustainably and with Clowes at the helm, you would certainly back the Rams to strike the right balance between being ambitious and being sensible.