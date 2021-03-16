Further details surface as Birmingham and Charlton’s Lee Bowyer saga nears conclusion

Lee Bowyer reportedly took Birmingham City training yesterday after his Charlton Athletic resignation and will soon be named the club’s new boss.

Things happened quickly on Monday, with Aitor Karanka sacked and Bowyer resigning from his role at The Valley.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard told talkSPORT yesterday (via journalist Louis Mendez) that the 44-year-old coach is on the way to the Blues and it appears that in some ways his tenure has already begun.

According to Football Insider, Bowyer took Birmingham training yesterday and his appointment will be officially announced soon by the Championship club.

The ex-Blues player leaves Charlton after three years in charge – a period that saw him help the Addicks reach secure promotion back up to the second tier despite off-field issues at the club.

They were relegated last term amid EFL investigations over a seemingly botched takeover but under a new owner Bowyer had taken them close to the play-offs this season.

In Birmingham, he is not joining a club with much less of a chequered recent history and will become their 11th permanent manager in 10 years.

They’re battling relegation this season and currently sit three points above the drop zone.

The Verdict

It seems that we should expect confirmation of Bowyer’s move to Birmingham after the 44-year-old reportedly took a training session yesterday.

Yesterday’s turn of events were something of a whirlwind and a shock, while taking charge at St Andrew’s is a risk for the incoming coach given the issues most of the recent managers have had there.

There had been growing frustration among some fans of the Addicks this term concerning the manager but you feel few of them will have wanted to see him leave in this manner.