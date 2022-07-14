Further details shared as West Brom player secures Portsmouth transfer move

Steve Bruce has confirmed that West Brom have the opportunity to recall Josh Griffiths from his loan spell at Portsmouth during the season if they suffer with injuries.

It was announced this afternoon that the highly-rated 20-year-old would be going out on loan again next season, having had successful spells with Cheltenham and Lincoln in recent years.

With David Button and Alex Palmer ahead of Griffiths in the pecking order at The Hawthorns, the youngster was unlikely to play, but a move was still a risk from Albion’s perspective as he would be on the bench if anything happened to one of the first two stoppers.

However, Bruce confirmed, as shared by reporter Joseph Masi, that the Baggies have covered themselves on that front, as he spoke about the recall clause that’s part of the agreement.

“We’ve got an instant recall if something happens back here. I wanted him to go out. It’d be unwise to not let him play. We have the instant recall which is vitally important because we’re not at any risk. I’m really pleased with our goalkeeping situation.”

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This makes sense from West Brom and they were right to insist on the clause as part of the deal as they don’t want to leave themselves short at any point this season.

For Griffiths, this is another fantastic opportunity to play regularly and it’s a good move for Pompey who need a new number one.

So, everyone will be hoping the keepers at Albion stay fit, meaning Griffiths can have a productive year at Fratton Park which will help his development.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.