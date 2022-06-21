Further details shared as Vincent Kompany plans Burnley transfer overhaul

Vincent Kompany is prepared to let several first-team players leave Burnley in order to raise funds to bring in his own players.

The Manchester City legend was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor earlier this month and is set for a very busy summer as he looks to build a squad that’s capable of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, with the Clarets in a difficult financial position following relegation, Kompany won’t have big backing to fund this rebuild.

Therefore, he will have to sell several players and the Mirror have confirmed that plenty of departures could be on the cards.

Perhaps surprisingly, they state that right-backs Connor Roberts and Matt Lowton could leave, along with midfielder Josh Brownhill who is approaching the final two years of his deal at Turf Moor.

The willingness to let Roberts and Lowton go could be explained by the fact the report also confirms that Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel is a target for Kompany.

The Clarets could also cash in on the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet this summer.

The verdict

We know that it’s going to be an extremely busy summer at Burnley as they will need to raise funds and the squad is going to need a lot more numbers to make sure it’s competitive for the new season.

So, big decisions will have to be made and whilst the fans would be sad to see some of the players depart, the reality is there has to be a lot of trust in Kompany.

He will have his own ideas on what he needs and it will be interesting to see how the team looks by the end of August.

