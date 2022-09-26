Further details shared as Stoke City man suffers injury blow

Stoke City’s Jacob Brown is still a few weeks away from full fitness after picking up a quad injury.

The versatile 24-year-old missed the Potters last game, where they drew 0-0 at QPR, as they waited to discover the full extent of the problem, which also saw Brown have to pull out of the Scotland squad for their games over the break.

And, Stoke-On-Trent Live have provided a fresh update on the player, as they confirmed he is still not expected to return until mid-October.

That means Alex Neil will have to do without Brown for at least the next few weeks, ahead of what is a very busy month ahead for all in the Championship.

The Potters are in action against Watford this weekend, whilst Brown is also set to miss games against Burnley and Sheffield United, with a potentially realistic return date against Preston at Deepdale on October 15.

That will be a blow for Neil, as Brown has been a regular since he was appointed, whilst he has not missed many games at all since joining from Barnsley in 2020.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real blow for Brown as he would’ve wanted to join up with Scotland for their games and he knows he will be watching on for the next few Stoke games as well.

His injury record has been very good since arriving at the club, so this will be new to him but these things do happen and it’s about recovering properly.

For Neil, he has lost a useful player in the squad, but it’s now down to others in the squad to step up and take the opportunities that will come up.

