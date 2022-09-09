Further details shared after Coventry City suffered summer transfer blow

Coventry City failed in a late move to sign Marco Rente from Heracles after he failed to get a work permit.

The Sky Blues were dealt a blow late in the window as Dominic Hyam joined Blackburn Rovers, which prompted Mark Robins to look for a replacement.

And, Coventry Live have revealed that everything had been agreed for Rente to come in, with the defender even passing a medical ahead of the proposed move.

However, the update confirmed that issues with getting a work permit meant the move fell through in unfortunate circumstances for the Championship side.

That’s because Rente had 18 points last season, which would be enough to see the transfer approved. Yet, with Heracles relegated, and the player turning out for them in the second tier, his points total dropped below the threshold, meaning the work permit was denied.

This will also prevent a move from happening in the next transfer window in January as Rente would need to be playing in the top-flight to get enough points to qualify.

The verdict

This is a blow for Coventry as Rente is a player they had identified to improve the team and he would appear to have been a good signing given his pedigree and potential to improve.

But, this highlights the issues that clubs face with Brexit and how it has changed the way they can work in the market.

So, Coventry have missed out on one here but it will be interesting to see which alternatives they have lined up in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.