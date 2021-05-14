Further details revealed over potential transfer involving Coventry City and Arsenal

Coventry City are said to have an bligation to buy Ben Sheaf from Arsenal this summer, with the Coventry Telegraph detaling the terms of the potential deal.

The 23-year-old originally linked up with the Midlands club last summer on a season long loan from the Premier League outfit, with a view to the Sky Blues buying the midfielder further down the line being included in negotitations.

However it is said that the agreement is more an obligation rather than an option, meaning that Coventry may well be forced into paying for the player this summer, with the fee reported to be set at around £750,000.

Sheaf’s loan was cut short by Mark Robins in March after he required treatment on his hip, but the player then returned for the final game of the campaign as the Sky Blues smashed Millwall 6-1.

It is also said that the club may well have a get out clause that is written into the deal, which means they could withdraw from any agreement with the Gunners and focus on other targets.

The midfielder made 32 apperances for the Championship club across all competitions this season.

The Verdict

Robins has previously spoken of his admiration for Sheaf and as a reuslt of this, Coventry could well choose to make the deal permanent this summer.

Still aged just 23, the midfielder has a lot of years of development left ahead of him and the Midlands club may well feel keen to keep hold of him in order to continue the relationship that they have fostered.

£750,000 is a lot of money for a club of Coventry’s current size and stature and as a result they may well consider moves for other targets.

Signing younger players is something that the club has focused more on in the season just gone and it could well be an approach they take again this summer that may well involve the acquisition of Sheaf.