Further details revealed following Wolves’ transfer swoop for Burnley player

Wolves did not trigger a release clause to sign Burnley’s Nathan Collins, although the Clarets will get a percentage of any future sale involving the Irishman.

The centre-back played 19 times for Burnley last season and whilst they were relegated from the Premier League, Collins did enhance his reputation after impressing following Ben Mee’s injury.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise the 21-year-old has secured an immediate return to the Premier League, with his move to Molineux announced yesterday.

And, The Athletic have provided further details on the move, as they confirmed that Collins did move for £20m, an amount many Burnley fans felt was too low, with that fee set to be paid over the next four years.

However, despite that, the update does state that the Championship side could net more funds through ‘performance-related add-ons’, whilst they also have a sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Burnley have already been active in bringing in defensive options, with CJ Egan-Riley, James Tarkowski and Luke McNally joining the club, which was much-needed as James Tarkowski and Mee have also left as well as Collins.

The verdict

This did seem a low initial fee for Collins and many supporters felt they should’ve received more initially and it’s hard to argue with that.

If Wolves triggered a release clause it was understandable, so some will question why the club didn’t hold out for more.

Nevertheless, it’s positive that they have a sell-on, along with the performance bonuses, so all at Burnley will be hoping does go on to fulfil his potential to allow them to get more money from him down the line.

