Further details revealed as West Brom look set to finalise fourth summer signing

Okay Yokuslu has undergone a medical and signed a contract at Championship side West Bromwich Albion, according to yesterday evening’s Twitter update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo this summer, making the Turkey international a potentially possible signing for the Baggies to pull off.

Earlier this month though, manager Steve Bruce seemingly ruled out a move for the midfielder, believing that the ship to recruit him had sailed after previously being linked with a move for him last summer following their relegation.

They previously took the 28-year-old on loan during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, standing out as one of their better performers in the Premier League but was unable to guide them to safety.

Already bringing in Jayson Molumby and John Swift this summer, they were also linked with Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury but with little progress being made on a potential deal in recent weeks, that move was put into doubt with Middlesbrough also interested in luring him away from the King Power Stadium.

However, with Yokuslu reportedly lowering his wage demands, he became Albion’s number one target and a deal has now been agreed with the midfielder closing in on a return to The Hawthorns.

Now a contract has been signed and a medical has been completed, only a work permit is standing in the way between this agreement being made official.

The Verdict:

This is a transfer that will boost morale further at the Baggies and may provide Bruce with more credit in the bank, something that could be useful to him when his side goes through a sticky patch.

In terms of the whole team though, he will be a real asset in the second tier after showing his class in the top flight during 2020/21.

Already being accustomed to his surroundings in the Midlands, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle down again and this is one reason why this agreement is such a positive one for the Baggies, on the condition they aren’t paying him a huge salary.

Although Alex Mowatt may be the favourite to drop out of the starting lineup with his arrival now imminent, it may be more useful to take Jake Livermore out instead to provide the Baggies with better balance in the middle of the park.

Yokuslu’s presence could help to provide the likes of Mowatt and Swift to get forward and be more effective in the final third, with both already showing in the past that they can record plenty of goals and assists.