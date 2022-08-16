Further details revealed as Brentford player agrees terms to join Hull City

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu will join Hull City on a loan-to-buy deal, according to this morning’s report from Hull Live.

The Tigers haven’t been afraid to add several options in the final third this summer, with Keane Lewis-Potter’s departure to the Bees ensuring Acun Ilicali had the financial power to fund moves for the likes of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Oscar Estupinan, Dogukan Sinik and Benjamin Tetteh.

They are keen to strengthen their forward department further though with Tom Eaves’ departure on the expiration of his contract giving Shota Arveladze an extra space to fill in the Tigers’ first-team squad.

Target Dervisoglu has endured three loan spells away from his current side since his arrival in the English capital back in 2020, joining FC Twente before being shipped out twice to Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray.

Also recording six goals in 13 international appearances for Turkey, it’s no surprise the forward has appeared on Hull’s radar with Ilicali and the club’s recruitment team using their connections to the country to get several deals over the line.

Sayyadmanesh, who arrived permanently from Fenerbahce this summer, looks to be a particularly exciting addition but Dervisoglu will be looking to upstage him with the Brentford man potentially seeking to kickstart his career somewhere else.

He may get that opportunity with a loan-to-buy deal being negotiated – and according to Hull Live – the player has already agreed terms to link up with the second-tier side.

The Verdict:

Hull have only recruited one loanee so far this summer so it would be understandable if they wanted to target a regular temporary deal for the 22-year-old, potentially giving them a considerable amount of funds to spend during the January window.

However, they probably have the financial power to make this a longer-term agreement and the potential sale of Jacob Greaves could help to fund it, so this could end up being a great addition for the long term.

At 22, he will only get better and they won’t want to develop the Bees’ player just for the long-term benefit of his parent club, so you can understand why they would want to strike a permanent deal.

It also helps to build for the long term and if they do purchase him permanently next summer, it should mean there isn’t a gaping hole in the Tigers’ first-team squad, as long as they don’t heavily utilise the loan market between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Nathan Baxter may be heading back to Chelsea next summer as things stand, but it would be difficult to see him forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first team and this is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the shot-stopper sign permanently as well.