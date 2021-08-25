Further details provided in Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of international player

Robin Olsen is delaying on joining Sheffield United as he looks to consider all his options before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

The Blades are on the lookout for a new keeper after Aaron Ramsdale finally joined Arsenal on a big-money deal last week, and Olsen’s name has emerged as a potential target since that transfer happened.

However, according to reports from Italy, as quoted by Sport Witness, the Roma stopper is not willing to commit to the Championship side just yet, as he ‘wants to understand if there is a better prospect’ on the table in the coming days.

Interestingly, the update adds that the Blades are waiting for him, indicating they will give him time to make a decision before moving onto another target.

Bringing in the 31-year-old would be a real coup for Slavisa Jokanovic as Olsen has played 48 times for Sweden, including at a World CUp, and has featured for the likes of Copenhagen, Roma and Everton over the years, the latter of which was a loan spell last season.

The verdict

Some fans may not be encouraged by the fact Olsen doesn’t seem too enthusiastic to join the club, which is fair enough. But, you have to accept that playing in the Championship would be a step down for the keeper considering his pedigree.

Therefore, the club are right to be patient with this deal as it would be an excellent signing if they could pull it off, so it’s worth persevering with.

Ultimately though, they need to have backup options in place because the Blades desperately need a new keeper before the deadline.

