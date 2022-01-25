Further details over transfer involving Stoke City and Sheffield United revealed

Stoke City keeper Adam Davies is said to have chosen to leave the club because he felt Joe Bursik was going to win the race to be the Potters’ long term number one choice, as per a recent report by Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The two shot stoppers had previously been going head to head with one another in order to attempt to convince Stoke boss Michael O’Neill that they deserved to be the club’s first choice moving forwards.

However with Bursik having all but come out on top over his older rival, Davies is now set to complete a move for a fee of £250,000 to Stoke’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Stoke also have the services of Jack Bonham and Frankie Fielding to call upon at the Bet365 Stadium and are seemingly willing to allow the deal to go ahead for the goalkeeper.

Davies is now set to leave the Stoke-on-Trent outfit after making 41 appearances for the club since joining from Barnsley back in 2019.

He has kept five clean sheets in 12 Championship games this season, conceding just 10 goals in the process.

The Verdict

With Bursik being one of the best young keepers in the country, Davies didn’t stand much of a chance at Stoke in truth.

If it wasn’t for injuries, Bursik is most likely to have played pretty much every league game this season, so the Welshman is certainly making the right decision to move on.

He will now be hoping that he can become the number one at Bramall Lane moving forwards and will be looking to impress Paul Heckingbottom as soon as the move is completed.

Stoke are well backed up in the goalkeeping department and won’t see this as too much of a loss with Bursik seemingly closing in on a return to action in the near future.