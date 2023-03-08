Further details of Slaven Bilic’s Watford sacking emerge

Slaven Bilic was only informed of Watford’s decision to relieve him of his duties yesterday afternoon after he had conducted a meeting with the players and taken a training session, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The Croatian found himself under major pressure before yesterday’s big decision, with the Hornets performing extremely poorly in their 0-0 draw against Preston North End on Saturday.

That dealt them a blow in their quest to be involved in the promotion mix at the end of the season and with the Hertfordshire outfit at risk of being cut adrift from the play-off race, the Hornets decided that it was best to part company with the 54-year-old.

The players had a day off on Monday despite their poor display against the Lilywhites at the weekend – but they were back in yesterday and it seemed to be busy as usual for “hugely popular” Bilic who had a meeting with his players and took training as normal.

But he was told of the board’s decision after lunchtime, with the decision of his sacking being confirmed during the early stages of the evening.

Chris Wilder was announced as his successor shortly after, with the ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss taking charge until the end of the season.

The Verdict:

With the quality of players he had at his disposal, Bilic simply had to do better and this is why many supporters won’t be too upset about this decision despite the fact they want stability.

In hindsight, they probably should have stuck with Rob Edwards who’s currently doing a great job at Luton Town after being given time to put his stamp on things at Kenilworth Road.

In terms of the Croatian’s dismissal, that probably should have been done in the morning before the meeting and training, though you can understand why he was allowed to carry on with Wilder coming in imminently.

It may have been seen as a wasted day if Bilic was sacked and the Hornets’ players didn’t have an insightful team meeting – and that’s the last thing they needed considering they already had a day off yesterday.

This meeting was much-needed following such a woeful display against Ryan Lowe’s men – and Wilder will be hoping to put his stamp on the team very quickly. He will need to if he wants to be a success at Vicarage Road.