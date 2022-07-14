Further details of Sheffield Wednesday transfer rebuff emerge

Blackpool’s move to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is in doubt after they saw a bid north of £500k knocked back for the service of the midfielder.

Reports have emerged over the last 24 hours stating that Blackpool were going to test Sheffield Wednesday’s resolve when it comes to Dele-Bashiru.

The Sheffield Star note how a bid has now gone in, believed to be north of £500k.

That has been knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday, with this report stating that it “remains to be seen” whether Blackpool return with an improved offer, suggesting a second bid isn’t nailed on.

Dele-Bashiru has only 12 months remaining on his deal at Hillsborough, having arrived at Wednesday from Manchester City back in 2020.

Last season, Dele-Bashiru made 32 appearances across all competitions, with the 21-year-old adding one goal in the 1-1 draw with Cambridge United in mid-October.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Tom Lees Sheffield United Huddersfield Town

Darren Moore led Wednesday into the League One play-offs in 2021/22, having finished the regular season sitting fourth in the table.

However, their dreams of a Championship return were ended by Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, with the Black Cats progressing to Wembley and then sealing promotion out of League One.

Wednesday begin their second League One campaign against Portsmouth in late July.

The Verdict

Dele-Bashiru could be a real asset to Sheffield Wednesday in League One next season and it’s easy to see why they want to keep hold of him.

The ambition is there, with £500k (or just over that) a significant fee to knock back for a player with only 12 months left on his deal.

Whether Blackpool have the desire to come back with an improved bid remains to be seen, with Sheffield Wednesday proving to be stern negotiators.

It might take a deal that’s too good to turn down to tempt them into a sale.

Thoughts? Let us know!