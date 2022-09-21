Further details of Jude Bellingham’s Birmingham City sale come to light amid possible Liverpool move

Birmingham City have retained a sell-on clause in Jude Bellingham’s future transfer fee, should he be sold by Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Athletic, the Blues will be set to receive more than five per cent of any sum that the German outfit receive if they sell the midfielder.

Bellingham was produced in the Birmingham youth academy and burst onto the scene at only 16-years of age at senior level.

His performances earned him plenty of attention, which led to a £25 million move in 2020 to the Bundesliga.

But there is now mounting speculation surrounding his future yet again, with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool chasing his signature.

It has been reported that Dortmund have slapped a €150 million asking price on his availability, with a bidding war expected next summer.

That would net Birmingham at least €7.5 million, if not more, if Bellingham was sold for such a figure.

That would be a hefty sum for the Championship club to receive, especially given the current financial state of the Blues.

The Verdict

The sale of Bellingham was a huge moment for the club and potentially saved the financial status of Birmingham.

A sell-on clause has become standard practice for a lot of teams at this level, especially for academy products, but this shows the value of such an agreement.

This would be the equivalent of selling another top level player from the team and could really help the club’s current situation.

Bellingham has grown into a world class talent so it would come as no surprise to see him being sold for a fee in excess of €100 million, and perhaps even the full asking price that Dortmund are hoping to receive.