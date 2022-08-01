Further details of Ipswich, Leeds summer deal emerge

Ipswich Town paid a seven-figure fee to sign defender Leif Davis from Leeds United earlier this summer having made an offer that the club and the player felt they had to take, according to The Athletic.

Davis had been strongly linked with a move to the League One club but it looked as though injuries to Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo could prove an obstacle to the deal.

However, despite Leeds boss Jesse Marsch having no other out-and-out left-backs in the squad, the 22-year-old’s move to Portman Road was confirmed in late July.

A report from The Athletic has now revealed further details of the deal between Ipswich and the Whites.

It is said that the transfer was worth a seven-figure sum while it was agreed by all parties that the offer was too good for the player or the Premier League club to turn down despite Davis impressing Marsch in pre-season.

The defender made his Tractor Boys debut in their 2022/23 opener against Bolton Wanderers, which ended as a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

The Verdict

Davis looks a fantastic signing for Ipswich and one that could prove to be worth the seven-figure fee they paid to prize him away from Leeds.

It’s promising from the League One club’s perspective that the 22-year-old had impressed Marsch in pre-season but the offer was too good to turn down from both the player and the club’s perspective.

Working under a renowned youth coach like Kieran McKenna and getting a regular run of games at senior level should be fantastic for the left-back’s development.

Ipswich have been more reserved in the transfer market than last summer but the owners have shown once again that if the right players are available, they’re willing to push hard.

