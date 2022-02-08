Further details of Djed Spence’s Middlesbrough situation provided amid Tottenham & Arsenal interest

Middlesbrough have extended Djed Spence’s contract at the club, which should ensure they get a bigger fee for the full-back if he departs in the summer.

#Boro exercised an option to extend Djed Spence's contract by a year before his #NFFC loan move. It means his deal runs to 2024 and not 2023 as has been widely reported. Also means interested clubs can forget about pushing for discounted fee this summer.https://t.co/QzoGkmjVVL — Dominic Shaw (@DomShawGazette) February 8, 2022

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and his performances at the City Ground have caught the eye, with Spence hugely impressive down the right flank for Steve Cooper’s side.

Those displays have prompted speculation that Spence could leave in the summer, with reports claiming that Arsenal, Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan are among the clubs keeping tabs on the player.

It had been stated that Spence’s deal at the Riverside Stadium was expiring in the summer of 2023, meaning he would be entering the final year of his contract when he returned to Boro in the summer.

However, journalist Dominic Shaw has confirmed that is not the case, as he explained that the Teesside outfit have triggered an extension that means Spence’s deal runs until 2024.

Either way, Spence will finish the season with Forest as they compete with Boro to try and win promotion to the Premier League.

The verdict

This is great news for Boro fans as most will have resigned themselves to the fact that Spence will be off in the summer, but they’re going to get a much bigger fee now he isn’t entering the final year of his deal.

Even if Chris Wilder’s men do go up, it would still be hard to keep Spence because he has been outstanding and the clubs interesting in him can offer European football.

So, there’s a big summer ahead for Spence and Boro, although there’s a lot of football to be played in the coming months and that will be the only focus for now.

