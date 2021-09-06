Further details of Alex Collado’s collapsed move to Sheffield United emerge

A dispute between Championship club Sheffield United and Alex Collado’s agent proved to be the key obstacle that caused the 22-year-old’s loan move to break down this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

The winger, who can also operate as a central midfielder, currently plies his trade with FC Barcelona who were keen to see him out on loan with the Blades crying out for a winger in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side had already missed out on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, after seeing the former remain as part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans and the latter reportedly uninterested in the prospect of playing in the Championship after joining the Red Devils in a €40m deal back in January.

The South Yorkshire outfit had no need to operate with wingers after playing in a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs under Chris Wilder in recent years, with Oliver Burke as the only orthodox advanced wide man at the club as things stand.

But with Barcelona signing the deal off their end and the player ready to arrive at Bramall Lane, a dispute arose between the agent and Sheffield United as per Mundo Deportivo.

According to the Spanish outlet, Collado’s agent attempted to renegotiate the terms of his loan deal, leaving the Blades with little choice but to call the former Champions League winners and inform them the deal was off, much to the Catalan side’s fury.

The Verdict:

Sheffield United have been unlucky this summer with the Collado, Ronaldo Vieira and Yann Karamoh deals falling through in August as they looked to make late moves to make up for a slow start to the transfer window.

However, they must also bear some of the responsibility for the lack of signings after failing to move early in the window to secure reinforcements and help to add depth to areas that required improvement.

Collado would have been a great option to have on the wing as a different option going forward, with Oliver Burke not really living up to expectations and the majority of their forwards failing to make an impact so far this season.

Considering their defence has been poor in places thus far, having an exciting attack that can help to take pressure off their backline is vital but without a real attacking threat out wide, they may be limited in what they can do going forward.

This is why this collapsed move is such a blow, because they have plenty of options up top to compensate for Karamoh and the loan arrivals of Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White have solved the Vieira situation.