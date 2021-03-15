Further details of Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City departure emerge after awkward exit

More details have come to light on the manner of Aitor Karanka’s departure from Birmingham City, with the Daily Mirror detailing how the Spaniard had to sit through a last supper of sorts after being given his marching orders.

Karanka’s disastrous spell in charge of the Blues came to an abrupt end at the weekend as he was sacked after picking up just eight wins all season during his time in charge at St. Andrew’s.

It is said in the report that Karanka was informed of the board’s decision not long after arriving at the club’s training ground on Sunday, which unfortunately coincided with a pre-planned lunch with staff and players to mark the birthday of chief executive Xuandong Ren.

This in turn meant that Karanka had to sit through an incredibly awkward last supper before clearing his desk and heading for the exit door.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players retired or not?

1 of 24 Aleksandr Hleb? Retired Playing

It is also stated that Ren spoke glowingly of the outgoing manager in a speech at the lunch, to which the Spaniard responded by giving one of his own, in which he said that he should have been given a few more weeks to turn things around before firing a parting shot at the players prior to his dramatic exit from the training ground.

The Verdict

This is the latest instalment of the soap opera that has been Birmingham City since they were relegated to the Championship.

Once more the Blues are in a state of disarray and still very much in with a chance of suffering relegation to League One if their fortunes do not change.

Quite simply Karanka had to go after what was a quite frankly disastrous stint in charge of the club and the fact that he had to sit through an awkward lunch before he left won’t have improved morale in the camp.

With Lee Bowyer seemingly being lined up as his successor, better times could be round the corner for the Midlands outfit after what has been largely a season to forget so far.