Further details emerge with Leeds United set to seal deal for 6-goal winger

Leeds United are set to pay £10m to complete a permanent deal for Jack Harrison after his impressive loan spell at Elland Road.

The wide man joined the Whites on a season-long loan for the previous campaign and despite his inconsistent form, Marcelo Bielsa sanctioned the same deal for the campaign that has just finished.

And, that proved to be a masterstroke, with Harrison scoring six goals and providing eight assists as the Yorkshire outfit ran away with the Championship title.

Therefore, Leeds are expected to secure a permanent transfer for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks and The Athletic reporter Phil Hay revealed on his podcast that a £10m fee will be required from the newly-promoted side.

“If they take him on permanently next summer, which I expect them to, they will have to pay slightly more. You’d be looking at £10m rather than £8m, and it suits everybody to do that.”

Harrison would be the latest loan player to sign a permanent deal with Leeds United, following Helder Costa and Illan Meslier who have done similar recently.

The verdict

The former New York City man has been an integral player for Bielsa in the past two years and it’s a no-brainer for all parties to sort a long-term deal out.

Firstly, despite his clear quality, Harrison isn’t going to get in at Manchester City so he needs to move to get regular minutes.

They should come at Elland Road, whilst Leeds will be getting a player who they know well, who knows the system and will be desperate to prove himself at the highest level and when you consider his potential, £10m is a fair fee.

