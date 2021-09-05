Further details emerge over transfer saga involving Bournemouth, Burnley and Celtic

It has been revealed by The Sun on Sunday that new Bournemouth signing Ryan Christie turned down the chance to earn more money at Burnley in order to sign for the Cherries.

The South Coast club completed the signing of the Scottish international on deadline day from Celtic and it has been reported that he rejected the chance to move to the Premier League in order to link up with Scott Parker and his side.

As stated further in the report, Christie is said to have requested that Burnley include a release clause in his contract so that in the event of their potential releagtion from the top flight, he would have been able to depart for a set fee.

However in the end it is said that the Claret’s rejected the Scot’s request and in the end he ended up making the move to Bournemouth on a lower wage.

The 26-year-old has signed a three year deal with the Cherries and will be hoping to feature for his new side after the international break.

The Verdict

Christie is a player who could make all the difference for Bournemouth this season and it is certainly a real plus that they have been able to snare him away from Celtic.

He has the ability to play in various midfield and forward positions and will be a real asset for Parker and his team moving forwards.

The signing of the Scotsman underlines that the club still has the ability to attract the best players around despite missing out on promotion last season and they will undoubtedly be pleased with their summer transfer business.

It will be fascinating to see how Parker and his staff look to integrate Christie into their plans, as their squad is now bristling with attacking options.