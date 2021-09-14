Further details emerge over transfer involving Sunderland and Leeds United

Leeds United are said to have inserted a sell on clause in the deal which took Niall Huggins to Sunderland this summer, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats on a free transfer this summer, putting pen to paper on a four year deal in the process and it appears that Leeds have covered themselves after further details were revealed about the nature of the deal this morning.

Despite not being in line to receive a transfer fee for the young prospect, the Whites have however included a sell on clause that will entitle them to a portion of the profits should the Black Cats sell on the promising defender further down the line.

Huggins found his route to the first team at Elland Road largely blocked during his time in the academy and as a result the right back was only afforded one senior appearance before his departure.

Since joining Sunderland the full back has made one appearance in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

Huggins has taken a brave decision to make the move to the North East and it appears that it could pay off in the long run for the player after Lee Johnson previously stated his admiration for his talents.

Leeds have done the right thing by covering themselves by adding in a sell on clause and it appears that the Black Cats were happy to facilitate this clause in negotiations for the 20-year-old.

It will all greatly depend on how well the player develops at the Stadium of Light but the early signs are that he can really add something positive to their squad.

He may well have to be patient in his attempts to nail down a starting spot but it has already been made clear that Johnson and co are keen to develop young talent over the course of this season.