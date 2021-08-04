Further details emerge over transfer deal involving Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City are said to have inserted a sell on clause as part of the deal which took George Byers to Sheffield Wednesday, as per a post by Yorkshire Live journalist Dom Howson on Twitter.

The 25-year-old midfielder brought an end to his five year stay with the Swans yesterday as he completed a move to Hillsborough and will now be looking to make a fresh start in the Steel City.

Although the deal itself was a free transfer, it appears that the Welsh side have covered themselves by adding in a clause that entitles them to a percentage of the profits if Wednesday choose to sell Byers on to another club further down the line.

This means that any sale of the midfielder could well be financially lucrative to the Swans, who have clearly thought ahead whilst striking this agreement.

Byers leaves the Liberty Stadium after making 65 first team appearances whilst also spending a short period on loan with Portsmouth last season.

The Verdict

This is an example of being clever in the transfer market and the hope at the club now will be that they can benefit from Byers doing well with Sheffield Wednesday.

He never really stood a chance of making it as a regular starter with the club and it appeared his days were numbered as soon as Swansea chose to loan him out.

The move to Hillsborough represents a great chance for him to kick on now as he enters the prime years of his career and I think it will be interesting to see if the Swans will reject letting him leave in the long run.

However if they can benefit from him being sold on further down the line, I don’t think anyone would sniff at the potential windfall that they would be due.