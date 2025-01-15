Middlesbrough are among the clubs interested in Peterborough United’s Ricky-Jade Jones, although any move for the striker will depend on whether Emmanuel Latte Lath is sold.

It’s shaping up to be a very busy end to the January window for Boro, and a lot will centre on Latte Lath, who is the subject of an offer of around £16m from Atlanta United, whilst there’s also Premier League interest in the striker.

Losing the Ivory Coast international would be a significant blow for Michael Carrick, and it would no doubt force them into the market for a new number nine.

Middlesbrough keen on Peterborough’s Ricky-Jade Jones

And, the Express has confirmed that Boro are keeping tabs on Jones, but any move for the Posh striker will depend on Latte Lath leaving this month.

The 22-year-old is the latest exciting talent to come through the ranks at Peterborough, and he has managed six goals for Darren Ferguson’s side this season.

Whilst that’s not the most eye-catching return, Jones is a constant threat with his pace, and it should be noted that it’s been a difficult campaign for the team as a whole so far. Plus, given his age, there will be an expectation that Jones can continue to develop.

Middlesbrough will need attacking reinforcements

Replacing Latte Lath isn’t going to be easy, and you can be sure that Carrick will want different attacking options if the top scorer is sold.

Jones doesn’t have the same pedigree as Boro’s first-choice attacker right now, but he does boast similar qualities, with his pace meaning he can run in behind and stretch the opposition.

Of course, most strikers are judged by goals, so Boro will need to be convinced that Jones is capable of making the step up, but the interest in the player, with Cardiff and Sheffield United also keen, indicates that clubs think he is ready to make that leap.

Tommy Conways’ return to fitness in the coming weeks will be a welcome boost, but Boro are pushing for promotion this season, so they will need more options if they are to last the distance.

Ultimately, it appears Latte Lath’s future is going to have a big say on Middlesbrough’s window, and they will want an outcome sooner rather than later.

Championship Table (as of 15/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40

If he does depart, it will give the recruitment team the freedom to make a few moves, and their task will be ensuring Carrick’s squad is ready to compete with the best in the Championship.

Boro are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to take on Portsmouth.