Further details emerge over Derby County transfer

Archie Brown is said to have chosen to move to Switzerland as opposed to staying at Derby County because he felt he had a better chance of getting first team football under his belt abroad, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The 19-year-old was originally offered fresh terms by the Rams in a bid to keep him at Pride Park but instead of committing his future to his boyhood club, Brown chose to depart for the continent and subsequently put pen to paper on a four year deal with FC Lausanne-Sport.

It is also stated further in the same report that the player is eager to learn a new language whilst he is abroad in addition to keeping him away from distractions back home in England.

The teenager also had offers from other Championship clubs but it appears that he felt that his development would be best served in an environment where he will be given first team minutes no matter his age.

Brown departs Pride Park after failing to make a single senior appearance and will no doubt have been left frustrated by the manner of his exit from the Midlands outfit.

The Verdict

As we have seen a lot in recent years, more and more young English talent is being snapped up by clubs abroad as they search for more regular first team opportunities.

Derby were unable to offer Brown the progression that he craved and as a result they have been left red faced by this whole saga.

He now departs for a new life in Switzerland and County may live to regret not holding onto the teenager as time passes.

Frustrations will certainly be felt after this and is yet again another case of the Rams being unable to match the ambitions of one of their finest young players.