Further details emerge on Wayne Rooney’s Derby County

Former Derby County boss Wayne Rooney decided to resign from his position at Pride Park when he looked at the prospect of building his squad from scratch with a takeover deal still yet to be completed, according to The Sun.

One major reason why the East Midlands side are still in administration at this point is because of previous bidder Chris Kirchner’s failure to get an agreement over the line, with Rooney previously enjoying a good relationship with the American businessman.

It has now been reported by The Sun that Rooney took it badly when Kirchner withdrew from the race, with the businessman previously looking as though he would be taking control of the Rams after being named preferred bidder.

Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Derby County founded? 1880 1884 1886 1890

The same outlet have claimed it was Kirchner that kept him loyal to the cause at Pride Park but with David Clowes now in pole position to take the club off of the administrators’ hands, Rooney asked to be relieved of his duties earlier this week.

Former assist Liam Rosenior will take his place for now, although it’s currently unclear whether he will be awarded the top job on a full-time basis.

Rooney, meanwhile, is focusing on completing the rest of his pro license course and educating himself further ahead of a potential return to management at some point.

The Verdict:

The prospect of a rebuild under a talented manager like Rooney was an exciting one so in that sense, his resignation is a real shame because he could have taken the Rams back up to the second tier.

However, a fresh voice may benefit the club and although Rosenior isn’t exactly that considering he was the United legend’s assistant, he will have different methods and could be a real asset for Derby as a talented, young coach.

And if Rooney wasn’t fully committed to the cause, it’s better for the long term that he isn’t at the club despite the anguish it has probably caused most Derby supporters over the past couple of days.

Considering the current players they have at their disposal, with the likes of Jason Knight and Max Bird contracted to the club past this summer, the Rams have a lot of potential if they can get a new owner in.

But they need a takeover deal to happen as quickly as possible if they want to remain afloat financially and give themselves the best possible chance of being successful during the 2022/23 season.