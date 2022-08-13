Further details emerge on Watford transfer agreement with Leicester City

Hamza Choudhury looked an excellent addition to Watford last night, making his debut for the club against Burnley.

The midfielder looked impressive on the night, adding some much needed strength to the Hornets midfield as they ran out 1-0 winners.

We know from Watford’s announcement of his loan signing that the club have an option to make the midfielder’s move to Vicarage Road a permanent one, however, fresh details on the price they will have to pay to do so have emerged.

As per The Athletic, Watford will have to pay a fee in the region of £6 million pounds for the former England youth international.

Having come through the youth ranks at Leicester, Hamza Choudhury made his senior debut for the Foxes back in 2017 following two loan spells with Burton Albion in the previous seasons.

During those spells he made 13 appearances for the club in League One and the Championship respectively, so is familiar with playing outside of the Premier League.

Since his club debut for Leicester, Choudhury has gone on to appear 83 times for the club, 53 of which came in the Premier League.

The Verdict

I think the above seems like a really good deal for Watford.

We’ve seen previously glimpses that Choudhury is a player capable of playing at Premier League level, never mind in the Championship, and it is now a case of him simply getting regular game time and kicking on.

We saw last night just what he can add to Watford’s midfield, which looked much more solid than it had done in the Hornets’ previous match against West Brom on Monday night.

With Hornets boss Rob Edwards having the faith in Choudhury to chuck him straight into the starting line-up,