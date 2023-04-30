Talks between Watford and Brighton regarding Joao Pedro started after the Hornets' 1-0 defeat against Hull City last weekend, according to a report from the Watford Observer.

Following their defeat at the MKM Stadium, Chris Wilder's side had no hope of sealing a top-six finish at the end of the season, having endured a very disappointing season with none of their three managers able to get a tune out of them.

Rob Edwards was arguably not given anywhere near enough time to prove his worth and with their recruitment also being identified as an issue, these errors have seemingly cost the Hertfordshire outfit the opportunity to retain Pedro.

What's the state of play?

The Watford Observer believes Pedro has agreed terms with Brighton already and that's a big step towards getting this deal over the line.

However, discussions are continuing between the two teams as they look to make a breakthrough regarding a fee, with the young attacker also needing to be put through a medical before this deal can get the green light.

It does seem as though the player is closing in on a switch to the Amex Stadium though after being left out of the Hornets' clash against Sunderland yesterday, with the club taking the decision not to send him up to Wearside.

It would be a disaster for all parties if he sustained an injury, so the decision to leave him behind is probably an excellent one.

Do Watford need to cash in on Joao Pedro?

It only felt like a matter of time before the Brazilian moved on because he has attracted Premier League interest before and it was always going to be hard for the Hornets to keep hold of him if they remained in the second tier.

However, his contract at Vicarage Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 and that's why they weren't forced into selling him.

His contract situation has probably given the Championship side the opportunity to generate a sizeable fee for him though - and they could generate more revenue this summer if Ismaila Sarr is sold too.

The fact Pedro is likely to leave during the early stages of the summer should allow their new boss to spend a decent amount of money to spend as soon as the upcoming window opens.

And that's why cashing in on him early instead of creating a bidding war may be wise, even though they have the power to do the latter.