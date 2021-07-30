Further details emerge on transfer collapse involving Derby County player

Derby County youngster Bobby Duncan had agreed personal terms and undergone a medical at Danish club Vejle Bondklub before doing a u-turn on the move, per Football Insider.

The 20-year-old, who was prolific for Manchester City and Liverpool at youth level, has had a somewhat torrid time of things since deciding to depart the latter club for Italian side Fiorentina.

It was Duncan’s then-agent’s rant towards Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards which saw the striker depart Anfield, and things didn’t go well in Italy for the youngster either after he expected to be in Fiorentina’s senior side almost immediately.

They disposed of him to Derby last year and he’s failed to make an impact at Pride Park either, playing seven goal-less games for the club’s under-23 side and making just one senior appearance in the FA Cup – although that was the match against non-league Chorley which saw Derby’s first-team ravaged by COVID-19 cases.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Derby County played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Liberty Stadium L 1-0 L 2-1 L 3-2 L 4-2

It looked as though Duncan was going to be heading to Denmark this week and he jetted out there to finalise the move, with fellow Englishman Jerome Opoku from Fulham set to join him.

Duncan however has reneged on the deal despite agreeing to all the terms – something which has left Derby frustrated according to The Athletic with the club willing to let him go for no transfer fee.

The Verdict

Despite Derby’s lack of first-team players, it says a lot about Duncan when he’s not being considered for selection and the club are willing to dispose of him for nothing.

Just a few years ago the striker had a big reputation when at Liverpool and he was firing in the goals for England at youth level, however his career has quickly gone downhill and he clearly needs a fresh start elsewhere and to get his head down.

The reasons for agreeing then turning down a move to Denmark are currently unclear, however it won’t win him any more friends at Pride Park who are trying to desperately get him out of the door.