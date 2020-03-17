Further details emerge on the cause of Charlton Athletic’s latest off-field issues

Charlton Athletic majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has given further insight into what he says went on last week as he and chairman Matt Southall clashed in the public eye.

The drama started just over a week ago when Nimer accused Southall of misusing the club’s money for his own personal gain and as a result would be pulling his financial contribution until he was gone – Southall denied the claims.

There has been a confusing and ignominious back and forth in the public eye between the duo, with other members of Charlton’s backroom staff reportedly coming in to bat for Nimer against their chairman.

Now, however, the Syrian businessman has offered a more detailed background of what went down.

“Last week’s events have probably taken its toll on everyone. I would now like to shed some light on this,” he said in a statement shared on his Instagram account.

“Monday evening, I was made aware of the full extent of the chairman’s wrongdoings and of the fact that removing him from office is going to take more time than imagined.

“This is the reason for the voice messages I’ve sent to supporters and why I have asked for his resignation. I thought he would own up to his mistakes and leave the Club once he has been outed, so that we can immediately start fixing those mistakes.

“I first took to social media because I wanted to speak directly to the supporters. I wanted to know what they thought of the chairman, in light of these new events, and to see if I have their support.”

Prior to the EFL’s suspension, Charlton sat in 22nd place, dropping into the relegation zone after losing 1-0 to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at The Valley.

Their off-field crisis could not have come at a much worse time and it remains to be seen how quickly it will be resolved and whether the club will face punishment as a result of it.

The verdict

Over the last week it has become harder and harder to believe Southall’s side of events in this whole saga.

To begin with, it was difficult to know who to side with, but when loyal club figures began emphatically turning against Southall as well it became clear which was side was the right one to back.

Nimer continues to talk the talk but how he acts once Southall has actually left will be what he is ultimately judged on. No more excuses will be available to him.