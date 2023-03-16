Stoke City did "test the water" regarding a potential deal for Millwall loanee Charlie Cresswell during the January transfer window but didn't show enough interest to force a serious conversation between the Lions and his parent club Leeds United, according to Leeds Live.

The young defender was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Lions during the early stages of the campaign - but hasn't always been a regular starter and spent much of the winter period on the bench.

This wouldn't have pleased the Whites who are keen to see him get as much game time under his belt at The Den as possible - and the Lions' boss Gary Rowett hinted that he had options to go elsewhere in January.

Middlesbrough were one side believed to be interested in securing his services, with The Sun reporting that £4m may have been enough to take him to the Riverside for the long term.

Sunderland and Coventry were also believed to have been interested in recruiting him - but Cresswell was committed to his current loan club and decided to stay put - a decision that has seemingly worked out for him with the 20-year-old being lauded for his performances.

He could have also gone to Stoke if they had stepped up their pursuit and although Leeds Live have confirmed their previous interest, they also revealed that their interest in him wasn't strong enough to provoke a conversation between Leeds and Rowett's side.

The Verdict:

He could have been an excellent replacement for Harry Souttar - and that would have been an incredibly important role for him at the bet365 Stadium so you can see why a switch there may have been attractive for him.

However, it may have been unsettling for him if he had made this mid-season move, even though it may have been a tempting choice due to his lack of game time at The Den at that point.

He remained patient though and that's something he has to be commended for - because he could have easily become disillusioned with life at his current loan club whilst he wasn't playing.

His current performances are not only keeping him in Rowett's starting 11, they may also be catching the eye of his parent club who could potentially utilise him quite a bit next term if they are relegated at the end of this season.

But he can't afford to become complacent because he could easily find himself out of the starting lineup again if his performance levels drop, something that should motivate him to continue playing well.