Further details emerge on Sheffield United’s plans for 20-y/o who is attracting interest from European giants

New Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic will have the final say on the immediate future of Ismaila Coulibaly.

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan to Belgian outfit Beerschot, a club who have linked to the Yorkshire side. Initially, it was planned for Coulibaly to spend three years in the Jupiler League before returning to Bramall Lane.

However, the progress made by the player, along with the fact he is now eligible for a visa, means that he could play a part for the Blades next season.

Yet, his impressive displays in Belgium have caught the eye, with reports claiming Galatasaray have made a £12.9m offer for Coulibaly, who had previously been the subject of a £10m offer from AC Milan.

And, Yorkshire Live have revealed that it will be down to Jokanovic to decide on what to do with the energetic midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with Sheffield United when he joined last year.

The update indicates Coulibaly is likely to remain with Beerschot, although if Jokanovic feels the player will go into the Blades XI, a decision can be made.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Coulibaly is a hugely talented player, evident by the fact that Galatasaray and AC Milan are keen on him.

From that alone, you would imagine that he should be good enough to play for the Blades, so many fans will be wanting him to be brought back, as he should be able to add something different to the midfield.

But, it’s important that Jokanovic takes a long-term view on this, as Coulibaly needs to be playing football next season, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

