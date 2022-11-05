Further details emerge on Reda Khadra’s loan agreement between Brighton and Sheffield United

Sheffield United loanee Reda Khadra’s potential permanent switch from Brighton and Hove Albion is dependent on both promotion and the number of appearances he makes, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The German attacker hasn’t made the best start to life at Bramall Lane following a reasonably successful spell at league rivals Blackburn Rovers last term, scoring just once in 12 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign thus far.

That stoppage-time winner against Swansea City in mid-September looked to be the catalyst for a brighter spell of form in South Yorkshire – but he has failed to make his mark since with his game time being limited.

He was even withdrawn in the first half against Bristol City in midweek – a real blow for both the player and Brighton who will be keen to see him thrive during his temporary spell away from the Amex Stadium.

With this, it’s currently unclear whether he will be a Sheffield United player beyond this season with his game time potentially set to be limited if he fails to raise his performance levels and the majority of the first-team squad can remain fit and firing.

According to reporter Hemmingham, whether he moves to Bramall Lane on a permanent basis includes many clauses, some of which could mean he isn’t forced to move to South Yorkshire. The number of appearances he makes is one of these clauses.

The Verdict:

He hasn’t kicked on since his move to South Yorkshire and this is one reason why both the Blades and the player may not want this agreement to become a permanent one at the end of the campaign.

In fairness, he may not take up a huge amount of their transfer budget if they are promoted but if he isn’t going to be a key part of Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team plans, then a longer-term deal would be a waste of time.

It may suit Brighton more because they may be keen to offload him – but Khadra probably wouldn’t benefit from this move because he’s struggling to thrive in the second tier at this stage.

If he doesn’t raise his performance levels, another loan spell in the second tier could be on the horizon regardless of whether he seals a permanent switch to the Blades or not.

The fact there’s a break clause in January could be a much-needed escape route for the 21-year-old – but there’s still plenty of time for him to make an impact at Bramall Lane and this is why he shouldn’t be written off yet.