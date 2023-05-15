West Ham are not keen on paying the £25m that Bristol City want for Alex Scott in the summer transfer market.

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City?

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign for the Robins, which saw him scoop the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Scott is renowned for his dribbling ability, which has drawn comparisons to Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, with the England international having praised Scott, along with Pep Guardiola, from when they beat Bristol City in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that he has been linked with a move away from Ashton Gate, with the Hammers among a host of clubs who are believed to be monitoring the playmaker.

However, a move to the London Stadium may not happen, as the Daily Mail revealed that the price tag may be too much.

“West Ham retain an interest in Bristol City's Alex Scott, also wanted by Wolves, but they are reluctant to meet the £25m asking price.”

As mentioned, Wolves are also keeping tabs on Scott, whilst the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle have also been linked with the teenager in the past.

It seems inevitable that Scott will leave the Robins in the summer, as the financial situation for the Championship side is well-documented, so a high-profile sale could help balance the books, and also give Nigel Pearson more freedom to make his own moves in the transfer market.

Bristol City must stand firm on Scott valuation

This could be a negotiation tactic from West Ham, as they look to drive the price down, although you can be sure that this view won’t go down well among key figures at Ashton Gate, particularly as the Hammers seek over £100m for Declan Rice!

But, the key point for Bristol City is that there is plenty of other interest in Scott, which means that the Championship outfit should be able to stand firm on their valuation. And, you have to say in the modern game that £25m is a fair price for one of the standout players in the Championship.

Most Bristol City fans will have accepted that Scott is going to move on this summer, so it’s just about getting the right fee for the player, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.