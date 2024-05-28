Highlights Leicester City faces up to 15 point deduction next season due to PSR violation, impacting their Premier League return.

Financial woes prompt Leicester City to reconsider summer spending plans, potentially needing to raise funds to comply.

Enzo Maresca's departure for Chelsea adds to club's challenges, with focus shifting to finding top quality replacement.

Leicester City could be hit with a deduction of up to 15 points next season due to their PSR issues.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League just over 12 months ago, the Foxes have managed to bounce back at the first attempt, as they won the Championship title in style under Enzo Maresca.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

However, whilst they were near faultless on the pitch, several problems have been ongoing in the background, as Leicester have become the latest club to fall foul of the financial rules that are in place in English football.

Leicester City PSR latest

When the club announced losses of just under £90m earlier this year, it was obvious that they were going to be in trouble in terms of remaining under the limit that clubs are allowed.

So, it was no real surprise when the Premier League referred the Midlands outfit to an independent commission for allegedly breaching the rules.

Yet, with the club in the Championship at the time, they were dealing with both the EFL and the Premier League, and that prevented any punishment being applied in the season that has just finished.

Having won promotion though, the Premier League will be in a position to deal with Leicester’s alleged breach, and it has been apparent for some time that a points deduction is on the cards, which has been the case for Nottingham Forest and Everton over the past six months.

But, in a fresh development, the Telegraph has revealed that Leicester are in line for a punishment that could even exceed the Toffees, as they have claimed they are in line for ‘anything between six and 15 points’ to be taken.

Leicester City’s summer plans

Obviously, the PSR issues don’t just go away, and it’s something that the club will have to continue to manage on their return to the top division.

Therefore, Leicester aren’t going to be splashing the cash this summer, and there is still a very real possibility that they will have to raise funds by the end of June to ensure they don’t breach the rules once more.

Related 4 managers Leicester City must consider as Chelsea close in on Enzo Maresca Leicester City could be on the lookout for a new boss as Enzo Maresca prepares to leave for Chelsea.

It’s a bad position for the club to be in, but they are ultimately paying the price for mistakes they made in the past.

It means staying up is going to be a massive challenge, and this deduction will have a major impact on how Leicester’s season will look, so they will hope it can be resolved as quickly as possible, even if it’s likely to lead to appeals.

Enzo Maresca’s upcoming departure for Chelsea is presenting the club with another problem ahead of pre-season, and the only focus for the owner will be on bringing in a top quality replacement for the Italian.

Then, the new head coach and the recruitment team will have to get to work on a plan that can make the team competitive and stick to a budget as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

So, some big decisions lie ahead for the club, and it will be very interesting to see how the team looks when the new season rolls around in August.