Liverpool are keen on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton, although any move for the midfielder could depend on the Premier League side selling Thiago.

Even though Lavia’s first season with the Saints was a terrible one from the perspective of the club, the 19-year-old was one of few to come out with any credit as the south coast side finished bottom of the Premier League.

Lavia impressed with his mobility in the middle of the park, as well as his ability in possession, so it’s no surprise to see he has been linked with a host of clubs since Southampton’s relegation, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, it’s been claimed that Liverpool are pushing to win the race for the midfielder now, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen that area, even after the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee that would be near £100m.

And, The Telegraph have provided more details of that pursuit, as they confirmed that the Reds do have a genuine interest in the player.

But, a deal won’t be straightforward, as they state that he could be too costly for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment, so they would need to raise funds from sales.

“His (Lavia’s) valuation of £50 million is considered too prohibitive for Klopp to make a move. At this stage it seems unlikely Liverpool will make a bid without raising money from sales, especially as Klopp would also like to add a young defender before the start of this season.”

Will Thiago leave Liverpool?

The update states that the former Barcelona player is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, who would obviously be able to offer a lucrative contract to the midfielder.

With Thiago entering the final year of his contract, the update states that he is unlikely to be offered fresh terms at Anfield, so the Merseyside outfit know that this is the last chance for them to get a fee.

But, the main positive about his exit would be the wages going off the books, as it’s thought that he is one of the top earners at the clubs, so his exit would free up a lot of funds, as well as creating space in the squad.

Of course, other departures could raise the cash that Liverpool need, with Nat Phillips having been linked with a move to Feyenoord and Leeds.

Southampton summer transfer plans

In an ideal world Russell Martin and Southampton would want a deal for Lavia to be concluded quickly as it would give them an opportunity to use the money to bring in a replacement. Obviously, a lot of what they do will depend on who does depart, so it can make planning difficult over the coming weeks.

It does seem likely that Lavia will leave, but clearly nothing is imminent, as Liverpool need to make a few changes to their squad as well, which is understandable after the money they’ve spent so far this window.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming weeks, but most at Southampton will have accepted that Lavia is going to be on the move before the deadline later this summer.