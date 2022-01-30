Further details emerge on Liverpool’s pursuit of Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Premier League outfit Liverpool would be willing to fork out £5m to recruit Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho in the coming days, as per a report from the Daily Express.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of interest from clubs across Europe in recent months following a sparkling start to the 2021/22 campaign, recording three goals in the Cottagers’ opening four league games and continuing to play an instrumental part in the second-tier side’s promotion push.

Making 18 league appearances for Marco Silva’s men this term, he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when available, operating alongside the likes of Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson with his side holding the best attacking record in the Championship during 2021/22 so far.

He previously looked set to be one of the club’s most valuable assets for years to come, but his contract in the English capital is set to come to an end at the end of the season and has already rejected a contract offer at the Cottage, putting his future in major doubt.

It was reported that any contract talks were going to be put on hold until this month with the attacking midfielder changing representatives.

However, an agreement is yet to be struck between the two parties regarding an extension on his current terms – and that may have persuaded the Championship club to cash in to avoid losing one of their most promising players for free.

But manager Marco Silva has confirmed that his key man won’t be leaving the club this month, even with the Reds seemingly willing to pay £5m to take Carvalho off their hands.

The Verdict:

Considering the financial prize of getting to the Premier League is bigger than any fee they would receive for Carvalho this month, it does make sense for the Cottagers to retain him beyond this month, even if he does decide to move on in the summer.

They would even receive compensation for his services – and letting go of a key player now who is arguably the final piece to their jigsaw would be borderline nonsensical – so it would be very difficult to see Fulham selling up now.

In fact, Jurgen Klopp’s side would probably have to double the amount they are willing to spend to even see Fulham come to the negotiating table – and even then – they are unlikely to succeed.

This is why they need to divert their attention to other targets for the remainder of the window and then wait until the summer to pounce.

They may not be guaranteed to secure his signature when the season ends, purely because he’s unlikely to be short of tempting offers from elite teams around Europe, but chasing him now almost seems futile so it would be a surprise to see any major developments on this story before the deadline tomorrow.