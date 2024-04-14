Highlights Leicester City is scouting the Brazilian market for potential summer signings to strengthen their squad.

Uncertainty looms as promotion may result in a points deduction due to PSR issues.

Leicester only moving on Brazilian targets if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester City are scouting the Brazilian market as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer window.

Leicester City’s promotion push

It’s a difficult time for the recruitment team at the Foxes, as there is so much uncertainty surrounding the club, not least with the PSR issues that could see them hit with a points deduction if they do win promotion to the Premier League.

But, with Enzo Maresca’s side in a scrap with the top four for those two automatic promotion spots, it’s also unclear what league Leicester will be in next season.

A 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Friday night was a significant blow for the East Midlands outfit, but Leeds losing and Ipswich only drawing with Middlesbrough meant that their rivals didn’t fully capitalise. So, it remains in Leicester’s hands with four games to go.

Championship Table (As it stands April 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81

Leicester City’s summer plans

Given their situation, you can be sure that the Leicester recruitment team are planning for both eventualities, and further details have emerged on their scouting plans.

That’s after Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that former player Sean St. Ledger, who is now a scout, has been sent to Brazil to keep tabs on several targets.

There are no players mentioned, but the report adds that it’s a market Leicester believe they can find a few ‘bargains’ from.

Crucially, it’s stated that the Foxes will only move on these targets if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Brazilian market could be ideal for Leicester

This is an update that should please Leicester fans, as recent history has shown that there’s obviously a lot of talent in Brazil. More importantly though, there are many examples of players making the move straight from South America to England and doing well, where they may have previously gone elsewhere in Europe first.

Gabriel Martinelli is a standout one, having moved from Ituano to Arsenal, where he has become a key player for the Gunners in their title push.

Yet, the deals that may have really caught the eye of Leicester involve two similar sized clubs, with Murillo starring for Nottingham Forest in central defence after arriving from Corinthians in January.

Meanwhile, Joao Gomes is thriving at Wolves since his move from Flamengo, and the midfielder recently won his first cap for Brazil, impressing in their win against England at Wembley, whilst he has been linked with both Arsenal and Man United, which would give Wolves a significant profit on the £15m they paid for him.

Leicester City will need new recruits

The past few months have shown that even if Leicester do win promotion, Maresca will need to improve the squad, as there are some glaring issues within the group.

It’s unclear what sort of budget the boss will be able to work with if they do go up, but the fact Leicester are targeting players in Brazil suggests they will be confident of doing deals for players in the £10-20m bracket.

For now, though, the focus is on the Championship, with Leicester back in action at home to West Brom next weekend.