Enzo Maresca was the standout candidate for Leicester due to the way he came across in the interview and the style of play he plans to introduce at the club.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

The Italian has only had one senior managerial role in his coaching career so far, an unsuccessful spell at Parma, but he has been part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City as they won the treble.

Nevertheless, his appointment is seen as a bold, exciting move by Leicester given his lack of experience as a number one.

But, The Athletic has revealed further details of why Maresca was the man chosen by owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, as they explained how his desire to build an attacking team was part of the appeal.

“Maresca is said to have stood out in the interview process with his positive message, attention to detail, knowledge of the current squad, enthusiasm and detailed explanation of how he would want his Leicester side to play.

“His personality and charisma gave chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who made the ultimate decision, and director of football Jon Rudkin the impression he was a number two destined to be a number one. He shares a similar methodology to Guardiola and aims to deliver a style of football he believes will inspire the players, staff and fans. Although not an overriding factor, Maresca is also a cheaper option than many Leicester explored, demonstrating how much he wants the opportunity.”

Maresca will find out on Thursday who his first game in charge of Leicester will be against in the Championship, when the fixtures are released.

This is an encouraging read for Leicester fans, as it gives you an insight into what his plans are, and, clearly, the key figures at the board are excited by the plans he has for the football club. Of course, the fact he was on City’s coaching staff gives an indication of the football he wants to play, but it’s pleasing to see he still knew so much about Leicester and the players.

Ultimately, this is the whole purpose of the interview process. You speak to candidates to see what they’re about, and Maresca has clearly impressed with his vision for the club, so they’re right to give him a chance.

Now, it’s about backing him to fulfil that vision, and you would hope that assurances were given to ensure that he can bring players in to suit his system, whilst he will also need time and patience to get his ideas across.