Further details emerge on Kieffer Moore’s valuation at Cardiff City after Wolves’ failed late swoop

Championship club Cardiff City slapped a whopping £12m price tag on star striker Kieffer Moore in the latter stages of the window, according to The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old was expected to be the subject of considerable interest during the summer after scoring 20 league goals for the Bluebirds last term and proving to be a vital asset for Mick McCarthy’s side in their eighth-place finish.

After impressing at the Cardiff City Stadium, he was called up to the Wales international squad for this summer’s European Championships, where he proved to be a key cog in Rob Page’s machine with his presence up top and even scored an equaliser against Switzerland in the opening group game.

A lack of concrete interest in the forward until after the Euros was understandable considering the risk of injury – but Mick McCarthy revealed that no clubs had come in for him as late as early August – something the Irishman said he was ‘delighted’ with.

One Premier League side in Wolverhampton Wanderers did eventually come in for him though, with Bruno Lage’s side previously said to be lining up a £7m bid to lure him away from the Welsh capital.

The top-flight club made a swoop for Moore yesterday, although their bid was rejected with the two sides £5m apart in their valuation of the 29-year-old.

Wolves were unwilling to raise their bid above £7m, a fair distance off the £12m the Championship side were demanding to let go of one of their prized assets and he now remains with Mick McCarthy’s men until January.

The Verdict:

Kieffer Moore still has two years left on his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium, so it’s no real shock to see them hold out for an eight-figure bid after becoming a key man for club and country.

Although Wolverhampton Wanderers held a strong interest in the Welshman, it was a surprise to see no other clubs actively pursue a deal for his services considering the physical presence Moore provides up top and the way he can bring others into play.

Perhaps this lack of concrete interest from elsewhere provided Bruno Lage’s side with the confidence to submit a bid as low as £7m for the Cardiff City forward – but the fact the Bluebirds managed to fend off this interest is one of few bright points in a disappointing transfer window.

Although his value will only depreciate now with his deal running down and the striker perhaps unlikely to sign a new contract at this stage due to interest from the top flight, it wouldn’t have made sense for the second-tier side to cash in now with no replacement ready to come in.

Losing Harry Wilson in the past few months following the expiration of his loan spell was bad enough, let alone Moore leaving the club too, so Cardiff fans will be relieved their key man remains in his home nation.