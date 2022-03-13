Further details emerge on how Derby County player departure will affect their next owners

Derby County’s next owners will have to pay outstanding instalments they owe to Lech Poznan for the services of Kamil Jozwiak despite selling him on, as per a report from The Sun.

The Polish winger was a reasonably important part of Wayne Rooney’s squad this season with their lack of squad depth and inability to conclude transfer deals in the summer leaving him as one of the second-tier side’s most important players.

Making 17 league appearances this term, with others leaving instead of him during the January transfer window, he looked set to remain at Pride Park until at least the end of the season with the club’s administrators desperate to keep hold of their valuable assets.

However, the East Midlands side had little choice but to cash in on the 23-year-old when an offer from MLS side Charlotte came in, a bid that was reported to be in the region of £2m and this revenue may have played a big part in the club proving to the EFL that they have the funds to remain afloat until the end of the season.

The fee they received from Charlotte will go straight into their account in what is a major and much-needed short-term financial boost for a side that are yet to name a preferred bidder for the club in their quest to force their way out of administration.

However, the instalments still owed to Jozwiak’s former side Lech Poznan has only added to the bill for the club’s future owners to pick up, not the greatest news for Derby considering the likes of Chris Kirchner and the Binnie family have already failed in their quest to take over at Pride Park.

The Binnie family are yet to meet the price tag required to be in the frame to take the reins – and it’s currently unclear whether other interested parties have stumped up the money needed to deal with their debts.

This latest development regarding Jozwiak has only added over £1m of further debt.

The Verdict:

This may have added more debt – but they need the money received for the Poland international now to focus on their short-term survival so this is a wise decision to try and hold off the additional costs they face involving Poznan.

This £1m sum is also a drop in the ocean considering the other costs they face at this stage with the club also needing to pay Arsenal for Krystian Bielik with instalments for that deal also outstanding.

And in the end, that decision to cash in on the 23-year-old may prove to be instrumental to their survival and will perhaps be looked back on in years to come as a real life-saver for the second-tier side.

They may be a big club and many parties are still likely to be interested in Derby because of that – but this must be a nerve-racking time for Derby supporters considering they seem to be no closer to striking a deal with an interested buyer.

One major hurdle has already been overcome though with Mel Morris and Middlesbrough’s Steve Gibson coming to an agreement on their dispute – a real positive the fanbase needs to cling on to as they pray for the club’s survival.