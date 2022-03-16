Further details emerge on Fulham’s transfer pursuit of 20-year-old

Championship side Fulham are open to a permanent deal for Liverpool full-back Neco Williams after seeing him thrive in the early stages of his loan spell at Craven Cottage, according to a report from the Daily Express.

The 20-year-old first arrived at Craven Cottage back in January, coming in to provide some much-needed cover with Cyrus Christie leaving to join Championship rivals Swansea City on loan and Denis Odoi signing permanently for Club Brugge.

The importance of this depth was reinforced by Kenny Tete’s hamstring injury back in August, with competition for the Dutchman much needed following their two departures.

It did seem as though he was unlikely to head out on a temporary spell despite the Cottagers and promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth’s interest – but a possible U-turn favoured the former who have witnessed his attacking threat.

Not only has he scored twice, but he also has two assists to his name in nine second-tier appearances thus far and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet in the English capital as he looks to push Marco Silva’s men towards promotion.

An Anfield Watch report earlier this week stated another loan deal to the Cottagers is the most likely outcome in the summer – but the Daily Express have emphasised that a more longer-term agreement could be in the pipeline too.

It’s currently unclear whether Jurgen Klopp will sanction that agreement – but he only made one league appearance for his parent club earlier this term before dropping down to the second tier.

The Verdict:

Not only has Williams shown he can play as an orthodox full-back – but he can also be relied upon to provide a sufficient amount of attacking threat to be a wing-back and this versatility will be useful for Silva.

And if a permanent deal is a possibility, you would certainly think the promotion favourites will be interested in making that a reality with a top-flight return looking like an inevitability despite last night’s loss against West Bromwich Albion.

Striking a longer-term agreement will also allow them to make a profit on him in the future in the summer if he does reasonably well and they want to sell him on, though one reservation they may have is being unclear on how well he could adapt from the Championship to the Premier League.

From Williams’ point of view, he needs to be in a position where he’s playing regularly and though he’s likely to get some playing time due to the number of competitions Liverpool will be competing in during the coming years, he’s unlikely to get past Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order anytime soon.

And in terms of Liverpool, they will have a difficult decision to make. Another loan deal seems the most sensible option before reassessing his future in 2023.