Further details emerge on Chris Kirchner’s failed takeover of Preston North End

US businessman Chris Kirchner has had two reduced bids for Championship outfit Preston North End rejected after initially coming to an agreement to take stewardship of the club, as per a report from the Lancashire Evening Post.

He was previously thought to be closing in on a takeover with his team doing due diligence work and although there were obstacles to overcome, a change in ownership was previously expected to happen in just a couple of weeks.

Nonetheless, Preston released a club statement yesterday afternoon stating that an agreed price hadn’t been confirmed with any party, nor had they submitted the relevant documents needed to the EFL to make a takeover a real possibility.

They also added that they were currently not in negotiations with anyone regarding a potential ownership change, with the Hemmings family set to remain in power for the foreseeable future after this statement.

With Kirchner recently visiting England, many would have wondered why this deal failed to go through despite efforts being made to get it over the line.

The Lancashire Evening Post have now revealed that the businessman had agreed on a price to take charge of the Lilywhites, but never confirmed that offer and instead tried to get the club for a cut-price fee as he made two revised offers.

This has not met the Hemmings family’s expectations and despite previous owner Trevor sadly passing away in October, his relatives remain committed to the cause in Lancashire and will seemingly only sell the second-tier side on their terms.

The Verdict:

Although Kirchner is well within his rights to negotiate the best possible deal for himself, he needs to get this issue sorted as quickly as possible if he really wants to complete a deal because this uncertainty doesn’t help Ryan Lowe’s summer plans.

It could be argued that Lowe needs to work on the basis that the Hemmings family will be at the club for the summer and beyond, but those previous plans could go out of the window completely if a change in ownership was to happen.

It remains to be seen how much money he would be willing to spend in his first window as owner, but considering he launched a reported £50m bid for Derby County last year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if plenty of funds were given for the Lilywhites’ boss to spend.

The current owners may be committed, but they are only likely to make a limited amount of funds available to remain sustainable and within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

This is especially something they need to keep an eye on with the Covid-19 pandemic having a real impact on finances – and breaching those rules would bring severe consequences as Derby County and Reading have experienced this term.