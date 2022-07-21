Further details emerge on Birmingham City’s takeover as BSHL potentially set for future eight-figure windfall

Birmingham City’s prospective owners Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson will fork out a further £10m as part of their takeover deal if they are promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2025/26 campaign or before then, according to the Daily Mirror.

The West Midlands outfit have been the subject of takeover speculation for the entire summer, with numerous parties including one led by former Rangers director Donald Muir and Lopez and Richardson’s consortium believed to be interested in taking the club off Birmingham Sport Holdings Limited’s (BSHL) hands.

Birmingham’s current owners have been the subject of fierce criticism by large sections of the fanbase with the second-tier side finding themselves floating dangerously above the relegation zone in recent years.

With off-field factors also coming into play, they were under an immense amount of pressure towards the end of the 2021/22 season with a protest even taking place on the pitch at St Andrew’s after the final league game of the season.

Those who are disillusioned with the club under their current owners have recently received a huge boost, with talkSPORT going as far as saying a takeover of the club has now been completed.

As part of this deal, Lopez and Richardson will fork out £26.5m over a two-year period to take control of John Eustace’s side and will then make a further £10m payment after that.

Things could become more expensive for the duo though if they win promotion with Blues during the next four seasons, with a further £10m fee needing to be paid if they gain entry into the top flight during 2026 or before then.

The Verdict:

There may be a bit of a negative reaction to this considering how many supporters have been against BSHL, with this payment potentially limiting the amount they could spend in the top tier if they were to be promoted within the next four years.

There’s every chance they could win promotion too with four years potentially being enough for the new owners to elevate their side into the promotion push with a three or four-year plan.

However, it’s more likely that it will take longer than that considering the major surgery that’s needed at St Andrew’s, both on and off the pitch with the stadium needing to be looked at and the first-team squad needing more additions.

They can’t afford to spend too much in a short period of time either with their need to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules, so remaining patient could be key to their success in the long term.

Going back to this potential £10m payment though, many of the second-tier side’s supporters will just be glad that change is coming. And some may be relieved that Laurence Bassini isn’t in pole position to take control following a remarkable interview with talkSPORT not so long ago.