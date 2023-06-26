Burnley have had two offers for Millwall’s Zian Flemming rejected, and they’re now mulling over whether to make a third offer for the attacker.

Millwall reject Burnley bids for Zian Flemming

The Dutch attacking midfielder was brought to The Den for a club-record £1.7m fee last summer from Fortuna Sittard, and it has turned out to be a shrewd investment from the Londoners.

Flemming enjoyed a fine first season in England, scoring 15 goals as Gary Rowett’s side just missed out on a play-off place. Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that his form has attracted attention.

It was revealed last week that the 24-year-old was on the radar of the newly-promoted Clarets, with further reports stating that they had offered around €8m for the player, which was turned down.

In a fresh update though, TEAMtalk has claimed that Burnley have actually had two bids for Flemming rejected, although there was no figure mentioned. Now, they claim that Burnley are still undecided whether they go in with a third offer for the club.

Vincent Kompany is keen to add to his squad, whilst the prospect of moving to Turf Moor is likely to appeal to Flemming as it would give him his first taste of Premier League football.

But, Rowett will be determined to keep the forward in the capital, and he is looking to add to his squad as they hope to push for promotion next season.

Will Zian Flemming leave Millwall?

Unfortunately, the reality for all clubs in the Championship is that you’re vulnerable should a Premier League club come in and target one of your players. The finances in the top-flight means they can put down huge money to other clubs and to the individuals with a contract, so it can be difficult to convince players to remain in the second tier.

With Flemming, Millwall are at least protected by the fact he has years left on his contract having only joined last summer, and he doesn’t seem the sort of character that will kick up a fuss to move on. But, every player has a price, and if Burnley hit that number, then it’s about cashing in, reinvesting and moving on.

The fact they’ve had two offers turned down already shows that Kompany is a massive fan of the former Ajax youngster, so it will be interesting to see what happens next. For Millwall, it would undo a lot of their good work in the window so far, but the recruitment team at The Den deserve credit for finding Flemming, and they will back themselves to replace him if he does move on.