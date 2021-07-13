Further details emerge in West Brom’s pursuit of Chelsea player

Trevoh Chalobah is ‘assessing his options’ as West Brom hope to finalise a deal for the Chelsea defensive midfielder.

It’s no secret that Valerien Ismael is keen on bringing the 22-year-old to The Hawthorns and it had been reported that the Baggies were close to securing his signature over the weekend.

And, whilst a move is still a very real possibility, Express & Star reporter Joseph Masi has given an update on the situation when asked by supporters, confirming that there is rival interest in Chalobah who is weighing up where to go.

“Albion are in the race for Chalobah. And as the story says, talks have been positive. But he’s got a few options. My understanding is he’s now assessing his options.”

Strengthening the midfield has been a priority for Ismael since taking over, with the Baggies finalising a deal for Alex Mowatt earlier in the window.

If they do manage to get a deal for Chalobah over the line, they will be getting a player who has Championship experience, with the youngster having made almost 80 appearances at this level for Ipswich and Huddersfield in the past.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This update shows that there is still work for Albion to do to get this transfer finalised, but it’s no surprise to see the player has a lot of interest in him.

Picking up a player with his qualities and potentially for free would be a great bit of business for West Brom, so whilst the fans might be getting impatient, this is one that the club should persevere with.

Ultimately, Chalobah is going to have a big decision to make in the coming days and Albion will feel they’re a good fit for the midfielder.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.