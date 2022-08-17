Further details emerge in Watford’s transfer pursuit of attacker

Watford remain keen on signing Fluminense attacker Matheus Martins but he will not join the club until January at the earliest if an agreement is reached.

The Hornets have had a busy transfer window so far, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, and further deals are expected ahead of the deadline which is two weeks away.

One man who has been linked with a switch to Vicarage Road is Martins, the 19-year-old who is with Fluminense – the same club Joao Pedro and former Watford player Richarlison were bought from by the Hornets.

And, in a fresh update on the pursuit, The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal revealed that whilst discussions are continuing, any deal is not going to happen before the Brazilian transfer deadline passes on Monday.

“Told negotiations are continuing post closure of Brazil transfer window on Monday so will, if it goes through, be deal for January or beyond.”

Rob Edwards won’t be short on attacking options without the imminent arrival of Martins, although they do face a battle to keep hold of Pedro amid interest from Newcastle United.

25 quiz questions about Watford managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 In what year was Graham Taylor first appointed as Watford boss? 1975 1976 1977 1978

The verdict

This is unlikely to be a major problem for Watford as whilst they would like to work with Martins as soon as possible in an ideal world, the reality is he is a signing for the future.

At 19, his best years are in front of him and arriving from Brazil he would need time to adapt to a new country and a different league.

So, you would expect talks to continue and it will still be an exciting signings even if the player doesn’t arrive for a few more months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.