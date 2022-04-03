Further details emerge in Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Championship star

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will have a senior scout at West Bromwich Albion’s tie against Birmingham City this afternoon to watch target Sam Johnstone, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of intense interest Premier League interest since the Baggies’ relegation from the top flight at the end of last term, with Manchester United and West Ham United’s interest in his services dating back to the summer.

Arsenal were also thought to be considering recruiting the England international before getting a deal for Aaron Ramsdale over the line, though Tottenham Hotspur are the north London side that have retained their interest after first being linked with the shot-stopper last year along with Southampton.

Interest doesn’t stop there though, with the Daily Mail reporting last month that Newcastle United had Johnstone on a four-man shortlist of goalkeeping targets ahead of the summer window.

He is available on a free transfer in the summer as things stand with the 29-year-old yet to sign fresh terms at The Hawthorns, potentially due to his current club’s second-tier status with Steve Bruce’s men unlikely to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking now as they continue to endure an underwhelming season.

This has potentially provided Spurs with a boost in the race to recruit him, previously putting a deal for the Englishman lower down their priorities in January but are now thought to be firmly back in the running to secure his signature.

The Verdict:

Spurs need to do their due diligence on the 29-year-old so it’s a wise decision for a scout to see him live in action – because he has endured a couple of wobbly moments this season.

Nonetheless, the shot-stopper was one of Albion’s best performers alongside Matheus Pereira during the 2020/21 campaign so it would be no surprise to see him thrive once again if he takes the step back up to the top tier, with or without his current side.

However, you almost feel this effort may be in vain because it’s World Cup year and Johnstone will be playing as much first-team football as possible, something he won’t be able to get if he’s stuck behind Hugo Lloris in the pecking order.

There’s a chance that the Frenchman could sustain an injury that allows the current Albion man to come in and make a real impression between the sticks – but the latter can’t rely on that if he wants to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

And if a move to a club like Southampton is on offer, a club where he can play top-flight football and almost be guaranteed a starting spot, he would probably find that quite hard to turn down.